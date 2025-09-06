WBSSC Recruitment 2025: 35000+ Teaching Vacancies Announced; Application Guidelines

Summary The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released a notification to recruit 35,726 teachers in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools across the state. The recruitment process gained momentum after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order that had temporarily stalled the implementation of West Bengal's revised OBC list.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released a notification to recruit 35,726 teachers in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools across the state. The announcement, published on the WBSSC official website, comes with the inclusion of 17% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) under the state government’s policy, alongside vacancies for general candidates.

According to the notification, 12,514 posts are designated for Classes 11 and 12, while 23,212 positions are for Classes 9 and 10. The recruitment process gained momentum after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order that had temporarily stalled the implementation of West Bengal's revised OBC list.

This fresh recruitment comes in the backdrop of the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST) controversy, where nearly 26,000 teaching appointments were cancelled by the Supreme Court in April 2025 over irregularities. The verdict had left thousands of teachers jobless, sparking protests and demands for reinstatement of “untainted” candidates. Authorities have clarified that teachers from the 2016 batch who remain unaffected by the irregularities may continue their service until December 31, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Apply

Visit the official website – westbengalssc.com.

Click on the application link on the homepage.

Select the desired class category and fill in the application form.

Upload scanned copies of the required documents.

Pay the application fee online and submit the form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The WBSSC has assured that the recruitment will strictly adhere to Supreme Court directives, aiming to restore stability in the state’s education system. Meanwhile, teachers’ associations and opposition parties have urged the government to expedite the process to ensure job security and clarity for eligible candidates.