WBSSC

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: 35000+ Teaching Vacancies Announced; Application Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
10:43 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released a notification to recruit 35,726 teachers in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.
The recruitment process gained momentum after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order that had temporarily stalled the implementation of West Bengal's revised OBC list.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released a notification to recruit 35,726 teachers in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools across the state. The announcement, published on the WBSSC official website, comes with the inclusion of 17% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) under the state government’s policy, alongside vacancies for general candidates.

According to the notification, 12,514 posts are designated for Classes 11 and 12, while 23,212 positions are for Classes 9 and 10. The recruitment process gained momentum after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order that had temporarily stalled the implementation of West Bengal's revised OBC list.

This fresh recruitment comes in the backdrop of the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST) controversy, where nearly 26,000 teaching appointments were cancelled by the Supreme Court in April 2025 over irregularities. The verdict had left thousands of teachers jobless, sparking protests and demands for reinstatement of “untainted” candidates. Authorities have clarified that teachers from the 2016 batch who remain unaffected by the irregularities may continue their service until December 31, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website – westbengalssc.com.
  • Click on the application link on the homepage.
  • Select the desired class category and fill in the application form.
  • Upload scanned copies of the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee online and submit the form.
  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The WBSSC has assured that the recruitment will strictly adhere to Supreme Court directives, aiming to restore stability in the state’s education system. Meanwhile, teachers’ associations and opposition parties have urged the government to expedite the process to ensure job security and clarity for eligible candidates.

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
10:44 AM
WBSSC West Bengal School Service Commission Teacher Recruitment
Similar stories
BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Details - Download Steps & Updated Vacancy

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO City Slip 2025 Out: Download Link, Exam Timings and Admit Card Update

President Droupadi Murmu

Teachers’ Day 2025: 81 Educators Win National Awards for Innovative Methods from Pu. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result, Cut-Off Announced at comedk.org- Know Deta. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Details - Download Steps & Updated Vacancy

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO City Slip 2025 Out: Download Link, Exam Timings and Admit Card Update

President Droupadi Murmu

Teachers’ Day 2025: 81 Educators Win National Awards for Innovative Methods from Pu. . .

COMEDK

COMEDK 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result, Cut-Off Announced at comedk.org- Know Deta. . .

Global Student Prize

Global Student Prize 2025 - Bihar’s Adarsh Kumar Becomes Only Indian in Top 10 List. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Begins Today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Check Schedule and Fees. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality