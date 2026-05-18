West Bengal Raises Upper Age Limit for Government Jobs Across All Groups; Check Updates Here

Summary The decision is expected to benefit thousands of job aspirants who became ineligible due to delays in recruitment processes over the past several years For Group B posts, the maximum age has been revised to 44 years, while candidates applying for Group C and Group D posts will now be eligible up to 45 years of age

The Government of West Bengal has revised the upper age limits for recruitment to state government posts across Group A, B, C and D categories, according to an official notification issued by the Finance Department.

The decision, first reported by ANI, is expected to benefit thousands of job aspirants who became ineligible due to delays in recruitment processes over the past several years.

Under the amended rules issued by the Finance Department’s Audit Branch at Nabanna in Howrah, the upper age limit for Group A posts has been increased to 41 years. Existing higher age limits applicable to specific posts, however, will remain unchanged.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Group B posts, the maximum age has been revised to 44 years, while candidates applying for Group C and Group D posts will now be eligible up to 45 years of age.

The changes have been introduced through amendments to the West Bengal Services (Raising of Age-limit) Rules, 1981 under powers conferred by Article 309 of the Constitution of India.

According to the notification, the revised age criteria will be deemed effective from May 11, 2026, although the formal order was issued on May 16.

The notification further clarified that in recruitments conducted through bodies other than the Public Service Commission, West Bengal — including appointments governed by the West Bengal Regulation of Recruitment in State Statutory Bodies, Government Companies and Local Authorities Act, 1999 — the upper age limit will uniformly remain 45 years.

The amendment was issued “by order of the Governor” and signed by P. K. Mishra.

The move is being seen as a major relief for government job seekers in the state, especially candidates who crossed earlier age limits amid prolonged recruitment delays and irregular examination schedules.

State authorities have not yet announced whether fresh recruitment notifications or examination calendars will be revised following the implementation of the new eligibility framework.