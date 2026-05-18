From Delhi to Telangana, Schools Shift Timings, Extend Vacations Amid Intensifying Heatwave

Summary West Bengal closed schools in several districts, excluding Darjeeling and Kalimpong, while Punjab adopted phased closures depending on local weather conditions The decisions apply to CBSE, ICSE, government and private schools in multiple states

As heatwave conditions intensify across large parts of India, several state governments have announced extended summer holidays or revised school timings to protect students from extreme temperatures. The move follows warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department, which has forecast severe heatwave conditions across North and Central India between mid-May and June.

Temperatures in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Telangana have already crossed 45 degrees Celsius, prompting authorities to shut schools earlier than scheduled or shift classes to morning hours.

The decisions apply to CBSE, ICSE, government and private schools in multiple states. Officials have advised children and senior citizens to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours as temperatures continue to rise.

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According to state announcements, schools in Delhi will remain closed from May 11 to July 1, 2026, giving students a summer break of nearly 51 days. Uttar Pradesh declared vacations from May 20 to June 15, while Rajasthan announced holidays between May 17 and June 20. Bihar schools are scheduled to close from June 1 to June 20, and Haryana has declared a month-long break throughout June.

In southern India, Telangana schools began summer holidays on April 24, with reopening scheduled for June 11.

Several other states have also introduced emergency measures in response to the prolonged heatwave. West Bengal closed schools in several districts, excluding Darjeeling and Kalimpong, while Punjab adopted phased closures depending on local weather conditions.

Odisha advanced school holidays from April 27 following approval from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Schools in Chhattisgarh shut from April 20 and are expected to reopen on June 15. Andhra Pradesh enforced vacations from April 24 to June 11 and warned private institutions against conducting unofficial classes during the break.

Meanwhile, districts in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Noida and Ghaziabad revised school schedules to operate between 7 am and noon in an effort to reduce students’ exposure to dangerous afternoon temperatures. Similar timing changes were introduced in parts of Rajasthan and the National Capital Region.

Education experts say long summer vacations often make it difficult for students to transition back into academic routines. During extended breaks, children frequently adopt irregular sleep schedules, spend more time on leisure activities and become detached from classroom routines.

The return to structured schedules, homework and examinations can therefore become stressful for many students, especially after unusually long holidays caused by extreme weather conditions.

Health experts have also cautioned parents to ensure children remain hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak heat hours and maintain proper sleep schedules even during vacations, as India faces one of its hottest pre-monsoon seasons in recent years.