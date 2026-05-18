Major CA Curriculum Revamp: ICAI to Introduce AI, Data Analytics and ESG in Syllabus

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is preparing to introduce major changes to its Chartered Accountancy curriculum. The move comes as the institute aims to align the CA programme with rapidly evolving technological and professional requirements in the finance and accounting sector.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is preparing to introduce major changes to its Chartered Accountancy curriculum by integrating emerging subjects such as artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), sustainability, and forensic auditing. The move comes as the institute aims to align the CA programme with rapidly evolving technological and professional requirements in the finance and accounting sector.

ICAI President Prasanna Kumar D said the accounting profession is undergoing significant transformation due to technological advancements and changing industry expectations. He stated that artificial intelligence and data analytics are becoming essential tools for chartered accountants, making it necessary for the institute to embed these concepts within the curriculum.

According to Kumar, the institute has recently constituted the Committee for Review of Education and Training (CRET), which has been tasked with reviewing the entire CA education structure, including syllabus updates and practical training mechanisms. The committee is expected to submit its recommendations in the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the growing role of technology in the profession, Kumar said AI cannot remain an optional subject for chartered accountants. He explained that while AI may be treated as a separate discipline in engineering, it has become an integral requirement for finance professionals. “Without AI, no chartered accountant can survive,” he said, adding that knowledge of AI is now important both in employment and professional practice.

Currently, subjects such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, ESG reporting, and sustainability are not formally included in the CA curriculum. However, ICAI now plans to integrate these emerging areas into the education framework to ensure students are equipped with industry-relevant skills.

Over the past few years, the accountancy profession has witnessed substantial changes with increasing emphasis on non-financial reporting, ESG disclosures, technology-driven auditing processes, and forensic accounting practices. ICAI believes that updating the curriculum is essential to keep future professionals prepared for these changing demands.

The newly formed CRET will focus on four major aspects of the CA programme, including curriculum revision, practical training or articleship, soft skills and communication, and the examination and assessment process. The committee is expected to conduct a comprehensive review of the existing structure introduced under the New Scheme of Education and Training launched by ICAI in 2023.

Kumar stated that the committee is likely to complete its review and recommendations by December. After this, the proposed changes will be released for public consultation and stakeholder feedback before final implementation.

The revised curriculum and training framework are expected to be implemented from 2028 onwards. The changes are anticipated to modernise the Chartered Accountancy programme and strengthen the professional capabilities of lakhs of students currently pursuing CA courses across the country.