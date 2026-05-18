Karnataka Secures 1,122 Additional Medical Seats; Receives Rs 1,090 Crore For Major Expansion

Summary For undergraduate seats, a central government grant of Rs 495 crore will be received Similarly, a grant of Rs 541 crore will be provided for postgraduate medical seats, he said

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday announced that the state has been allocated an additional 1,122 medical seats, offering a golden opportunity for aspiring healthcare professionals.

Addressing a press conference held at Vidhana Soudha here, Patil, who is the Minister for Medical Education, said Karnataka remains at the forefront in the field of medical education in the country, and the additional seats allocated to the state will benefit districts including Koppal, Gadag, Chamarajanagar, Karwar, Kaveri, and others.

For undergraduate seats, a central government grant of Rs 495 crore will be received. Similarly, a grant of Rs 541 crore will be provided for postgraduate medical seats, he said.

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According to him, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare gave its final approval on May 15. In total, the state will receive Rs 1,090 crore.

Allocation of over 1,000 medical seats to a single state is a record achievement and stands as a testament to Karnataka’s accomplishments, said Patil.

"Karnataka now offers abundant opportunities for those wishing to excel in the medical field, and students should make the best use of this," the Minister added.

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