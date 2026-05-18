DU PG Admission 2026 Registration Via CSAS Portal Begins - Application Link, Schedule

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced the registration process for admission to various postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses offered by different colleges under the university can now apply through the official admission portal.

The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced the registration process for admission to various postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate courses offered by different colleges under the university can now apply through the official admission portal.

According to the official schedule, the registration window for both one-year and two-year postgraduate programmes will remain open until June 7. The admission process will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal introduced by the university for postgraduate admissions.

In line with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, Delhi University has introduced one-year and two-year master’s degree programmes for undergraduate students. The newly structured courses are aimed at aligning higher education with the revised academic framework proposed under NEP 2020.

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The university has also introduced an auto-integration feature through DigiLocker and API Setu for the PG admission process. According to the official notification, this system will automatically retrieve candidate details, including name, date of birth, gender, category, parents’ names, and CUET PG 2026 scores, making the verification and admission process smoother and more efficient.

Admissions to postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2026-27 will be based on scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate 2026. The university stated that candidates must have appeared for the relevant CUET PG 2026 papers to be considered eligible for admission through the CSAS portal.

As per the eligibility criteria, students currently pursuing the third or fourth year of their undergraduate programmes are eligible to apply for the two-year master’s degree courses. Meanwhile, candidates studying in four-year bachelor’s honours degree programmes with research or entrepreneurship, as well as those completing a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major subject, will be eligible for admission to the one-year postgraduate programmes.

Delhi University further clarified that applications for one-year postgraduate courses will be released separately through another portal, details of which will be announced later by the university.

The university has also announced the application fee structure for DU PG Admissions 2026. Candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories will have to pay ₹250 per programme. For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, the application fee has been fixed at ₹100 per programme.

Students aspiring to pursue postgraduate studies at Delhi University have been advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline and regularly check the official website for updates regarding admission schedules, counselling, and programme-specific notifications.

Find the direct registration link here.