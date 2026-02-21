WBPSC

WBPSC WBCS Mains Result Declared; 257 Qualify for Interview - Check List and Cutoffs

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2026
09:24 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially announced the WBCS Mains Result for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) exam.
According to the official notification, a total of 257 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the Personality Test round.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially announced the WBCS Mains Result for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) and other allied services examination. Candidates who appeared for the WBCS (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination 2023 can now access and download the result PDF from the commission’s official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

The WBCS Mains Examination was conducted for candidates who had successfully cleared the preliminary stage under Advertisement No. 1/2023. With the release of the mains result, shortlisted candidates will now advance to the final phase of the selection process — the Personality Test.

Shortlisted Candidates Details

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official notification, a total of 257 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the Personality Test round. The result has been published in PDF format and contains only the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Individual marks have not been disclosed at this stage.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their roll numbers in the result PDF and download a copy for future reference. Since the document may be required during the interview and document verification stages, applicants are encouraged to keep both a digital and printed copy.

WBCS Mains Cut Offs

While the result has been declared, the category-wise cut-off marks are expected to be released separately or along with the final result. The cut-off marks are generally determined based on several factors, including the number of available vacancies, the overall performance of candidates, and the difficulty level of the examination. Candidates should note that qualifying in the mains examination does not ensure final selection, as the cut-off and interview performance will significantly influence the final merit ranking.

Candidates who have cleared the mains examination will now appear for the Personality Test, which serves as the final stage of the WBCS recruitment process. The interview round is designed to evaluate a candidate’s personality traits, leadership skills, communication abilities, and overall suitability for administrative responsibilities.

The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined marks secured in the mains examination and the Personality Test. Details regarding the interview schedule, venue, and document verification process will be published on the official website in due course.

Find the direct list and cutoff marks here.

Last updated on 21 Feb 2026
09:24 AM
WBPSC WBPSC Recruitment West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) Result mains examination cut-off marks
Similar stories
Telangana Open School Society (TOSS)

Telangana Open School Society Releases TOSS SSC, Inter Timetable 2026; Exams from Apr. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Assistant Section Officer Mains Admit Card 2026 Released; Exam on February 27

Punjab government

BFUHS Begins Punjab NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registration; Apply by Feb 21

Results out

UNIRAJ Result 2026 Announced for UG Courses; Revaluation Scores Released at uniraj.ac. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Telangana Open School Society (TOSS)

Telangana Open School Society Releases TOSS SSC, Inter Timetable 2026; Exams from Apr. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Assistant Section Officer Mains Admit Card 2026 Released; Exam on February 27

Punjab government

BFUHS Begins Punjab NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Registration; Apply by Feb 21

Results out

UNIRAJ Result 2026 Announced for UG Courses; Revaluation Scores Released at uniraj.ac. . .

Teacher Recruitment

Bihar to Recruit 45,000 Teachers Under TRE-4; 7,000 Special Educators Also Announced

Railway recruitment

Western Railway Invites Applications for 5,349 Apprentice Posts; Registration From To. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality