WBPSC WBCS Mains Result Declared; 257 Qualify for Interview - Check List and Cutoffs

Summary The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially announced the WBCS Mains Result for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) exam. According to the official notification, a total of 257 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the Personality Test round.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially announced the WBCS Mains Result for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) and other allied services examination. Candidates who appeared for the WBCS (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination 2023 can now access and download the result PDF from the commission’s official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

The WBCS Mains Examination was conducted for candidates who had successfully cleared the preliminary stage under Advertisement No. 1/2023. With the release of the mains result, shortlisted candidates will now advance to the final phase of the selection process — the Personality Test.

Shortlisted Candidates Details

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official notification, a total of 257 candidates have been provisionally qualified for the Personality Test round. The result has been published in PDF format and contains only the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Individual marks have not been disclosed at this stage.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their roll numbers in the result PDF and download a copy for future reference. Since the document may be required during the interview and document verification stages, applicants are encouraged to keep both a digital and printed copy.

WBCS Mains Cut Offs

While the result has been declared, the category-wise cut-off marks are expected to be released separately or along with the final result. The cut-off marks are generally determined based on several factors, including the number of available vacancies, the overall performance of candidates, and the difficulty level of the examination. Candidates should note that qualifying in the mains examination does not ensure final selection, as the cut-off and interview performance will significantly influence the final merit ranking.

Candidates who have cleared the mains examination will now appear for the Personality Test, which serves as the final stage of the WBCS recruitment process. The interview round is designed to evaluate a candidate’s personality traits, leadership skills, communication abilities, and overall suitability for administrative responsibilities.

The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined marks secured in the mains examination and the Personality Test. Details regarding the interview schedule, venue, and document verification process will be published on the official website in due course.

Find the direct list and cutoff marks here.