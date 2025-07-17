WBPSC Miscellaneous Prelims Result 2025 OUT at psc.wb.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

WBPSC

The West Bengal Public Service Commission declared the WBPSC Miscellaneous Prelims Result 2025 on July 16, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check and download the results on the official website of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.

Along with the results, the category wise cut off marks have also been released. For general, B.C-A, B.C.-B category, the cut off marks is 145. For S.C category, the cut off marks is 141.5, for ST, cut off marks is 117.

The official notice reads, "List of 10229 candidates who are being qualified for the Main Examination provisionally on the basis of the results of Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2023."

WBPSC Miscellaneous Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in

2. Click on WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2025 for prelims exam link available on the home page

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the names and roll numbers

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

WBPSC Miscellaneous Prelims Result 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website

