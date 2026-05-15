WBCS Prelims Exam 2024 Date Announced; Admit Card Release Date Out

Summary According to the commission, the examination will be held from 12 noon to 2:30 pm Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their e-admit cards from the official website of the commission from June 4, 2026 onwards

The West Bengal Public Service Commission has announced that the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be conducted on June 14, 2026 (Sunday) across various examination centres in Kolkata and 25 district centres in West Bengal.

According to the commission, the examination will be held from 12 noon to 2:30 pm.

Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their e-admit cards from the official website of the commission from June 4, 2026 onwards.

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The admit cards will be available at: WBPSC Official Website

The commission has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for detailed instructions and latest updates regarding the examination.

WBPSC has also informed that entry to the examination venue will close at 11:30 am sharp. Candidates arriving after the stipulated time will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 is conducted for recruitment to various administrative posts and services under the Government of West Bengal.