NTA Announces Re-NEET UG 2026 Exam Date for 22.79 Lakh Candidates; Important Advisory Issued

Summary The re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, for admissions to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH programmes across the country The agency is expected to release the admit cards for the re-NEET UG 2026 examination soon on its official website: NEET Official Website

The National Testing Agency has announced the date for the re-NEET UG 2026 examination for nearly 22.79 lakh candidates. The re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, for admissions to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH programmes across the country.

The agency is expected to release the admit cards for the re-NEET UG 2026 examination soon on its official website: neer.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be required to log in using their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.

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“The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA,” the agency said in a post on X on Friday.

According to the NTA, the pen-and-paper-based examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination paper will comprise 180 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology carrying a total of 720 marks.

The earlier NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3 for medical admissions and witnessed the participation of nearly 22.79 lakh candidates. However, controversy erupted after the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (RSOP) alleged that the security of the question paper had been compromised days before the examination.

As per reports, a “guess paper” containing more than 100 questions similar to the original NEET UG 2026 paper was allegedly circulated among several MBBS aspirants prior to the examination.

Following the allegations and growing concerns over the integrity of the examination process, the NTA cancelled the earlier examination for all candidates and announced a nationwide re-test.