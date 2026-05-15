WBJEEB

WBJEEB Releases WBJEE Admit Card 2026; Get Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 May 2026
12:00 PM

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Summary
Candidates appearing for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets through the official website
The WBJEE 2026 will be conducted on May 24, 2026, in two shifts

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the admit cards for WBJEE 2026. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets through the official website.

The admit card is available at: WBJEE Official Website

To access the hall ticket, candidates will have to log in using their required credentials on the candidate portal.

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WBJEE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB.
  2. Click on the “WBJEE Admit Card 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Click on submit.
  5. The admit card will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

The WBJEE 2026 will be conducted on May 24, 2026, in two shifts. Paper I (Mathematics) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, while Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The examination is conducted annually by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture for the 2026–27 academic session across universities and institutes in West Bengal.

Last updated on 15 May 2026
12:01 PM
WBJEEB Admit Card WBJEE 2026
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