AACCC Releases AIAPGET 2025 Revised Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at aaccc.gov.in; Details Here

AACCC Releases AIAPGET 2025 Revised Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at aaccc.gov.in

Posted on 14 Oct 2025
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the revised Round 2 seat allotment result for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates can check their results on the official website — aaccc.gov.in.

The revised allotment comes after discrepancies were reported in the initial result declared on October 9, as some participating institutes failed to comply with the online reporting requirements of Round 1. This prompted AACCC to update the seat allocation to ensure fairness and adherence to the counselling norms.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must report to their allotted institutes between October 15 and October 24, 2025, to complete admission formalities including document verification and fee payment.

The committee has emphasized that the current seat allotment result is provisional and subject to change.

“The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result, and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” the official statement said.

Once the final seat allotment result is published, candidates will be able to download their provisional allotment letters from the AACCC-PG portal and proceed with the formal admission process at the designated institute.

The counselling process covers PG admissions in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy streams. The AACCC also clarified that candidates not allotted a seat will not find their rank or name reflected in the provisional list.

Candidates are advised to visit the official AACCC portal regularly for final results, allotment letters, and further instructions.

