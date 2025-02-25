WBJEEB

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board Opens WBJEE 2025 Application Correction Window- Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
14:02 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) opened the online application correction window for WBJEE 2025 on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2025) and wish to make modifications on their applications can do so on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to make corrections for WBJEE 2025 is February 27, 2025. Registrations for WBJEE 2025 began on January 21 and closed on February 23, 2025. The Board will next conduct the examination on April 27, 2025 and the release of WBJEE 2025 admit card is scheduled between April 17 to 27.

WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists. Those who take both paper 1 and 2 will be eligible for the general (GMR) and the pharmacy merit lists (PMR), making them eligible to seek admission in both Engineering and Pharmacy courses. Those who appear for the second paper will be eligible for the PMR only.Those who take only paper 1 will not be eligible for any rank or merit list.

WBJEE 2025 Correction Window: Direct Link

Result declaration date will be announced later by the board. For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2025
14:05 PM
WBJEEB WBJEE 2025 application open
