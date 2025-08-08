Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Declared - Scorecard Download Link and Counselling Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Aug 2025
09:50 AM

File Image

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially declared the results of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access their scorecards by visiting the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially declared the results of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 for MBA/MCA programmes. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access their scorecards by visiting the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To view the results, applicants must log in using their PGCET number and date of birth.

PGCET 2025 serves as a gateway for admission to various postgraduate programmes across Karnataka, including Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Technology (MTech), and Master of Architecture (MArch). The scorecard, which displays the candidates’ performance in the examination, is now available for download and should be retained for future admission procedures.

Steps to Check Results

  • Visit the KEA official website.
  • Select ‘PGCET-2025’ option under the ‘Admissions’ tab on the homepage.
  • Click on the result link.
  • Enter your unique credentials.
  • The result will be displayed.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

Alongside the result announcement, KEA had earlier provided applicants a final opportunity to correct or modify their application forms before the results were published. Candidates applying for the MTech programme are now required to appear for document verification with all semester-wise marksheets of their undergraduate degree. Failure to submit the necessary documents will result in disqualification from the ranking process and counselling eligibility.

Applicants to the MArch programme must submit their marks card for the Post Graduate Entrance Test in Architecture (PGETA 2025) as part of the verification process. The KEA will soon announce detailed guidelines regarding the counselling schedule and seat allotment procedures based on the PGCET 2025 scores.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website for updates on the counselling process and ensure timely submission of all required documents.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 08 Aug 2025
09:51 AM
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test Result
