AILET 2026 Registrations Begin at NLU Delhi for UG and PG Law Programmes - Direct Link

The National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi) has officially opened the registration window for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026. Aspiring law students can now apply for admission to the university’s undergraduate (BA LLB), and postgraduate (LLM) programmes via the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The registration process will remain open until November 10, 2025.

To register, candidates must first generate login credentials by completing the basic registration process. Following this, they can log in to the AILET portal and fill in essential details including personal information, academic background, and contact information to complete the application process.

The application fee for General, OBC, EWS, and Foreign National applicants is ₹3,000, while candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories will need to pay ₹1,000. Moreover, SC, ST, and all women applicants are exempted from registration charges.

The AILET 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2025, in a single shift from 2 PM to 4 PM. Admit cards for the exam are expected to be released on December 1, 2025.

Candidates applying for the five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) programme must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 45% aggregate marks. However, SC, ST, and PwD candidates can apply with a minimum of 40% marks. For OBC candidates, the eligibility criteria remain 45%. Foreign Nationals applying for the BA LLB course will be selected based on their AILET 2026 performance.

Find the direct registration link here.