WBJEE 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Check Objection Fee, Steps

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the objection window for the WBJEE 2026 provisional answer keys today, May 29. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 and wish to raise objections against the published model answer keys can submit their challenges through the official website.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the objection window for the WBJEE 2026 provisional answer keys today, May 29. Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 and wish to raise objections against the published model answer keys can submit their challenges through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, till 11.59 PM.

The board had released the provisional or model answer keys for WBJEE 2026 on May 27, following the entrance examination conducted on May 24, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, and other professional courses can access the answer keys by logging into the official WBJEEB portal.

According to the official notice issued by the board, candidates who are not satisfied with any answer mentioned in the provisional answer key are allowed to challenge it through the online objection interface available on the portal. The challenge facility, however, will remain active only till the end of the day on May 29.

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WBJEEB has clarified that candidates can challenge any number of questions, but all objections must be submitted in a single session. The board stated that candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged. The payment can be made only through online modes such as Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, or Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The board has also informed candidates that objections will not be reviewed if the payment transaction remains incomplete or unsuccessful. Candidates are therefore advised to carefully verify the payment status while submitting their challenges.

As per the official guidelines, all objections received by WBJEEB will be examined by subject experts. After reviewing the challenges, the board will prepare and publish the final answer keys, which will be used for calculation of scores and preparation of merit ranks for WBJEE 2026.

The board further clarified that the decision taken by WBJEEB regarding the challenged answer keys will be considered final. No additional communication, appeal, or request related to the answer key objections will be entertained after the review process is completed.

Candidates have also been advised to carefully check the symbol printed on the lower right corner of page number seven of their question booklet. According to the board, this symbol is important for identifying and decoding the series of the question booklet allotted to the candidate during the examination.

The WBJEE examination is conducted every year for admission into undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy programmes offered by various colleges and universities across West Bengal. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official WBJEEB website for updates regarding final answer keys, result announcements, and counselling schedules.

Find the challenge window link here.