WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in - Download Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Sep 2025
12:52 PM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially announced the round one seat allotment result for WBJEE Counselling 2025 today, September 3.
The results are now available on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially announced the round one seat allotment result for WBJEE Counselling 2025 today, September 3. The results are now available on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, for BTech, BArch, and BPharm admissions. Candidates have been allotted seats based on their WBJEE 2025 ranks and the preferences submitted during the counselling process. This year, nearly 52,000 seats are up for grabs, with over 48,000 being offered through the entrance exam.

Steps to Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

  1. Visit the WBJEEB official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  2. Select ‘WBJEE’ option from the examinations dropdown menu.
  3. Click on the ‘Round 1 Seat Allotment Result’ link.
  4. Enter login details (registration type, WBJEE/JEE(Main) roll number, password).
  5. View the displayed seat allotment result.
Following the announcement of results, students must download the allotment letter by paying a refundable seat acceptance fee of ₹5,000 through net banking, UPI, or credit card. Following this, candidates are required to report to their allotted institutes with the allotment letter and the necessary documents. As per the WBJEE 2025 counselling schedule, the deadline for completing fee payment and reporting is September 7.

Candidates need to carry both original and self-attested copies of key documents while reporting. These include the Class 10 admit card or birth certificate for age verification, along with mark sheets of Classes 10 and 12. Additional documents are required for specific categories: OCI candidates must present their OCI certificate, WB-domiciled candidates need a domicile certificate, while reserved category candidates must carry the respective caste or EWS certificates. Notably, OBC-A, OBC-B, and EWS certificates must be issued on or after April 1, 2025, and clearly state non-creamy layer status and sub-category. PwD candidates must provide a PwD certificate, while those under the TFW scheme should carry the TFW certificate.

Find the direct seat allotment result download link.

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
12:53 PM
WBJEE 2025 WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board seat allotment Counselling
