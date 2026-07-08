WBJEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Announced - Check Allocation Status and Reporting Rules by WBJEEB

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026. Candidates who completed the counselling registration can now access their allotment status through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026. Candidates who completed the counselling registration can now access their allotment status through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, by logging in with their WBJEE roll number, password and security pin. They can also download their provisional seat allotment letter for use during the admission process.

The Round 1 seat allotment has been prepared based on multiple factors, including the candidate's WBJEE 2026 rank, choices filled during counselling, category and the availability of seats in participating institutions.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in their first preference or those who have selected "No" for the upgradation option are required to complete the admission formalities between July 7 and July 11, 2026. During this period, candidates must pay the prescribed seat acceptance fee, report to their allotted institute for document verification, and complete the admission process within the specified timeline. Failure to complete these mandatory steps may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

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Candidates should carefully verify the allotment information and download the provisional seat allotment letter for future admission-related procedures.

Following the release of the Round 1 allotment, candidates must choose one of the available admission options based on their preference. Those who are satisfied with the allotted institute and programme can select the "Accept and Freeze" option. After paying the seat acceptance fee, they should download the provisional allotment letter, which will be verified by the allotted institution during the document verification process. Candidates who wish to retain their allotted seat while remaining eligible for a higher-preference choice in the subsequent counselling rounds can opt for "Accept and Opt for Upgradation." They are also required to pay the seat acceptance fee and download the provisional allotment letter after confirming their decision.

According to the official schedule, round 2 registration and choice filling will be conducted from July 13 to July 17, 2026, while the Round 2 seat allotment result will be published on July 21, 2026. Candidates who receive fresh allotments in the second round will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee, report to their allotted institutes for document verification and admission, or withdraw from the counselling process between July 21 and July 23, 2026.

For candidates participating in the final regular round, Round 3 registration and choice filling will take place from July 24 to July 26, 2026. The Round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on July 28, 2026. Fresh allottees in the third round must complete fee payment, institute reporting, document verification, admission formalities or withdrawal, if required, between July 28 and July 30, 2026. Candidates are advised to follow the counselling schedule carefully and regularly visit the official WBJEEB website for the latest updates regarding admissions and subsequent counselling activities.

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