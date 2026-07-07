NBEMS

FMGE June 2026 Result Declared at natboard.edu.in; 5,086 Candidates Qualify, Pass Percentage

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2026
15:30 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the result PDF available on the NBEMS portal
According to the board, 37,448 candidates appeared for the FMGE June 2026 examination, of whom 5,086 candidates qualified

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the result PDF available on the NBEMS portal.

According to the board, 37,448 candidates appeared for the FMGE June 2026 examination, of whom 5,086 candidates qualified.

The FMGE June 2026 examination was conducted on June 28, 2026, at centres across the country.

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NBEMS stated that the published result is available as a digitally signed PDF, which is considered authentic only if it bears the valid digital signature of an authorised NBEMS official.

The board has also informed candidates that the result notice will remain available on the official website until the declaration of the next FMGE session's results.

Individual scorecards of candidates who appeared for the examination will be available for download from the NBEMS website on or after July 16, 2026.

The scorecard will include the candidate's marks obtained in the examination.

FMGE June 2026: Key Highlights

  • Exam conducted: June 28, 2026
  • Candidates appeared: 37,448
  • Candidates qualified: 5,086
  • Result status: Declared
  • Scorecard download: Available on or after July 16, 2026

Candidates are advised to download and preserve their scorecards once they are released, as they will be required for subsequent registration and verification processes.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2026
15:34 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Results out
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