ICAI CA Exam

ICAI Opens CA September-November 2026 Exam Registration; Apply by July 19, Check Announcements

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2026
15:11 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can now submit their examination forms through the CA Self Service Portal (SSP)
Candidates will also receive 15 minutes of advance reading time from 1:45 PM before the commencement of most examinations

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has commenced the online registration process for the September-November 2026 Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations. Eligible candidates can now submit their examination forms through the CA Self Service Portal (SSP).

According to the official schedule, the application process began on July 6, 2026. Candidates can apply without a late fee until July 19, while applications with a late fee will be accepted up to July 22, 2026.

ICAI has also opened an application correction window from July 23 to July 25, 2026, during which candidates can modify their examination city, medium of examination and other permitted details. The institute has clarified that examination forms will be accepted only through the online mode.

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ICAI CA 2026: Important Dates

Online application begins: July 6, 2026

Last date to apply without late fee: July 19, 2026

Last date to apply with late fee: July 22, 2026

Application correction window: July 23 to July 25, 2026

Most examination papers will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM.

However:

  • CA Foundation Papers 3 and 4 will be of two hours' duration.
  • CA Final Paper 6 and the International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT) will be conducted for four hours.

Candidates will also receive 15 minutes of advance reading time from 1:45 PM before the commencement of most examinations. This facility will not be available for CA Foundation Papers 3 and 4 or the post-qualification examinations.

ICAI has further clarified that once the examination timetable is notified, the schedule will not be altered, even if any examination date is subsequently declared a public holiday by the Central or State Government.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process before July 19, 2026, to avoid paying the late fee and to carefully verify all details before submitting the examination form.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2026
15:21 PM
ICAI CA Exam ICAI CA 2026
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