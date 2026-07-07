WBJEE

WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in; Reporting Till July 11

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2026
16:01 PM

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Summary
Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling will be able to check their allotment status through the official website by logging in with their credentials
Candidates who are allotted seats must complete the admission formalities, including payment of the seat acceptance fee and reporting to their allotted institutes, by July 11, 2026

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will declare the WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result today, July 7, 2026. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling will be able to check their allotment status through the official website by logging in with their credentials.

The Round 1 allotment result will include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, allotted course, allotted institute and allotment category. Candidates who are allotted seats must complete the admission formalities, including payment of the seat acceptance fee and reporting to their allotted institutes, by July 11, 2026.

WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026: Steps to Check

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Candidates can follow these steps to access their allotment result:

  1. Visit the official WBJEE counselling website.
  2. Click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link.
  3. Log in using your application number and password.
  4. View the allotment result.
  5. Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

The WBJEE 2026 counselling process began with registration, fee payment and choice filling from June 30 to July 5, 2026. Candidates were also allowed to modify and lock their choices during this period.

Following the declaration of the Round 1 allotment result on July 7, candidates allotted seats must complete the following between July 7 and July 11, 2026:

  • Pay the seat acceptance fee.
  • Report to the allotted institute for document verification and admission.
  • Follow the reporting schedule notified by the respective institute.

Documents Required for Reporting

Candidates should carry the following original documents along with photocopies:

  • WBJEE 2026 Rank Card
  • WBJEE 2026 Admit Card
  • Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
  • Class 10 Admit Card or Birth Certificate
  • Valid photo identity proof
  • Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets
  • Domicile certificate issued by the competent authority in West Bengal
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Income certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Medical fitness certificate (if required)
  • Anti-ragging undertaking
  • Four to six passport-size photographs

Candidates who receive their first-choice allotment or opt not to seek an upgrade can proceed with admission, while eligible candidates may participate in subsequent counselling rounds as per the board's guidelines.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2026
16:02 PM
WBJEE WBJEE 2026 seat allotment
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