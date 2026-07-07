MHT CET CAP 2026 Revises UG Course Admission Eligibility; JEE Main DigiLocker Mandatory

Summary The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued revised guidelines for the MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026. The counselling registration for engineering and management courses is currently underway on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued revised guidelines for the MHT CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026, introducing new requirements for candidates applying to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes under the All India Candidature category using Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 scores. According to the latest notification, applicants must have their JEE Main 2026 scorecard stored in their DigiLocker account before completing the CAP registration process. The counselling registration for engineering and management courses is currently underway on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, and eligible candidates can submit their applications until July 12.

The CET Cell stated that the revised requirement has been introduced in accordance with the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines governing the use of JEE Main scores for admissions. Candidates seeking admission through JEE Main scores must first retrieve their scorecard from their personal DigiLocker account and then link it to the CAP portal.

In another significant development, the CET Cell has broadened the eligibility criteria for admissions to Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), and Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) programmes. Under the revised admission policy, candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2026 examination in either the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group or the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group and possess valid scores will now be eligible to apply for admission to these professional courses through the CAP counselling process. The expansion is expected to provide additional admission opportunities to students who qualified the MHT CET examination.

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The counselling authority has also clarified that the reservation policies applicable to defence personnel and orphan candidates will continue without any changes. Admissions under the defence quota will be conducted in accordance with the Maharashtra Government's regulations and the Ministry of Defence notification issued on May 21, 2018. Similarly, admissions under the orphan category will follow the resolutions and guidelines issued by the Women and Child Development Department.

For candidates applying under special categories such as Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC), and Foreign National (FN), the CET Cell has launched a dedicated admission portal. Applicants under these categories are required to complete their registration through fn.mahacet.org. The notification further states that admissions for OCI candidates will be carried out in compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court.

To facilitate a smooth counselling process, the CET Cell has made available detailed information on physical scrutiny centres, eligibility requirements, and admission regulations for individual courses through the CAP portal. In addition, student facilitation centres have been established across all 36 districts of Maharashtra to assist applicants with document verification and counselling-related procedures. Candidates can also use the messaging and ticketing system integrated into their CAP login dashboard to seek clarification or resolve admission-related queries throughout the counselling process.