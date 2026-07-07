JoSAA Round 3 Cutoff 2026 Released; Check Opening and Closing Ranks, Counselling Schedule

Summary Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check the opening and closing ranks for admissions offered across participating institutes The cutoff has been published separately for various categories, including Open, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the Round 3 cutoff for JoSAA Counselling 2026 on its official website. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check the opening and closing ranks for admissions offered across participating institutes.

The cutoff has been published separately for various categories, including Open, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The Round 3 cutoff covers admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and Government Funded Technical Institutions.

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JoSAA Round 3 Counselling Schedule

Online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response: July 6 to July 8, 2026

Last date for Seat Acceptance Fee payment: July 8, 2026

Resolution of fee payment issues and last date to respond to queries: July 9, 2026

Withdrawal of seat/Exit option: July 7 to July 8, 2026

Last date to respond to withdrawal queries: July 9, 2026

Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must log in to the JoSAA counselling portal and complete the admission formalities within the prescribed timeline.

They can choose one of the following options:

Freeze: Accept the allotted seat and opt out of subsequent counselling rounds.

Float: Accept the allotted seat while remaining eligible for a higher preferred choice in future rounds.

Slide: Accept the allotted institute but remain eligible for a preferred programme within the same institute in the next rounds.

Candidates who accept their allotted seat must also pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF).

Open and OBC candidates: ₹30,000

Reserved category candidates (including SC, ST and PwD): ₹15,000

Candidates are advised to complete online reporting, upload the required documents and pay the Seat Acceptance Fee within the stipulated deadline to avoid cancellation of their allotted seat.