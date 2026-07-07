JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Seat Allotment Result on July 10

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has commenced the Round 2 choice filling process for JEECUP Counselling 2026 today, July 7, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their preferred courses and colleges through the official counselling portal.
Candidates can complete the choice filling process by logging in with their application number, password, and security pin.
The last date to fill and lock choices is July 9, 2026. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on July 10, 2026.
JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 2: Important Dates
Round 2 choice filling begins: July 7, 2026
Last date for choice filling: July 9, 2026
Round 2 seat allotment result: July 10, 2026
Seat acceptance fee payment and counselling fee: July 11 to July 13, 2026
Seat withdrawal: July 15, 2026
JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 2: Steps to Fill Choices
Candidates can follow these steps:
- Visit the official JEECUP counselling website.
- Under the 'Candidate Activity Board', click on the 'Round 2 Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2026' link.
- Enter your application number, password, and security pin/captcha code.
- Access the candidate dashboard.
- Select and arrange your preferred courses and colleges.
- Submit the choices.
- Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates are advised to carefully prioritise their choices before the July 9 deadline, as the Round 2 seat allotment, scheduled for July 10, 2026, will be based on the preferences submitted during the choice-filling process.