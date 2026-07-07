JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins; Seat Allotment Result on July 10

Summary The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on July 10, 2026 Candidates participating in the counselling process are required to pay a counselling fee of Rs 250

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has commenced the Round 2 choice filling process for JEECUP Counselling 2026 today, July 7, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their preferred courses and colleges through the official counselling portal.

Candidates can complete the choice filling process by logging in with their application number, password, and security pin.

The last date to fill and lock choices is July 9, 2026. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on July 10, 2026.

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JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 2: Important Dates

Round 2 choice filling begins: July 7, 2026

Last date for choice filling: July 9, 2026

Round 2 seat allotment result: July 10, 2026

Seat acceptance fee payment and counselling fee: July 11 to July 13, 2026

Seat withdrawal: July 15, 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 2: Steps to Fill Choices

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official JEECUP counselling website. Under the 'Candidate Activity Board', click on the 'Round 2 Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2026' link. Enter your application number, password, and security pin/captcha code. Access the candidate dashboard. Select and arrange your preferred courses and colleges. Submit the choices. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully prioritise their choices before the July 9 deadline, as the Round 2 seat allotment, scheduled for July 10, 2026, will be based on the preferences submitted during the choice-filling process.