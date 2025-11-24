CLAT 2026: Consortium Relaxes PwD Rules, Restores Earlier Guidelines for Candidates

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has eased the eligibility and support provisions for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) appearing for the Common Law Admission Test. The decision follows a clarification from the central government directing that all competitive examinations conducted until December 31, 2025, must continue under the earlier framework.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has eased the eligibility and support provisions for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) appearing for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) by rolling back several stricter regulations introduced in October 2025. The decision follows a clarification from the central government directing that all competitive examinations conducted until December 31, 2025, must continue under the earlier framework.

Under the restored provisions of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) Comprehensive Guidelines, PwD candidates will continue to receive 40 minutes of compensatory time for the two-hour exam. They may choose to bring their own scribe or request the Consortium to provide one. The previously introduced rules—mandating certification from a multi-member medical board, enforcing stringent educational qualifications for scribes, and setting deadlines for scribe submissions—have now been withdrawn.

The Consortium has also issued the CLAT 2026 UG and PG admit cards, which candidates can download from consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Under the earlier rules, a scribe for CLAT UG was required to have completed no more than three years of education above Class 12 eligibility, placing them ideally in Class 10 or 11. The updated rules now state that a scribe must not have completed more than Class 11 and should not be associated with any coaching institute or test-preparatory organisation.

For CLAT PG, previous norms required a scribe to be in the third or fourth year of graduation, and also barred students from humanities and law backgrounds. The revised guidelines now restrict only law students from serving as scribes, while other conditions remain the same.

Earlier requirements to submit scribe details within 10 days of the examination have been removed, offering greater flexibility to candidates. Meanwhile, although the October 2025 guidelines encouraged technology-based alternatives such as screen readers, magnifiers, and voice-recognition tools, the revised instructions now simply permit the use of assistive devices and technological aids without mandating them.

The updated regulations aim to ensure accessibility while reducing administrative burden for PwD candidates preparing for CLAT 2026.