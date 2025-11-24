CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Admit Card Released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Steps and Download Link Here

File Image

Summary
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the CLAT 2026 admit card, enabling candidates to download their hall tickets from the official portal, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The download window for both UG and PG courses will remain active till 1.30 PM on December 7, 2025.

The admit card includes essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, exam centre address, exam timings, and reporting time. Candidates must carry the CLAT 2026 admit card along with a valid government ID proof to the exam centre for verification.

How to Download CLAT 2026 Admit Card?

  • Visit the Consortium's official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on the “CLAT 2026” tab.
  • Go to the candidate login portal.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Click the “Download admit card” option.
  • Verify all details carefully.
  • Download and print the admit card for exam-day use.

Candidates who notice any errors on their admit card can reach out for corrections by emailing clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or calling 080 47162020 between 10 AM and 5 PM on working days.

The CLAT 2026 exam is scheduled for December 7 and will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. Candidates under the PwD category will receive an additional 40 minutes as per the exam guidelines.

As per the CLAT 2026 exam pattern, each correct response carries one mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The question paper features five key sections — English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

The entrance exam serves as the national gateway for admission to 5-year LLB and LLM programmes offered by participating National Law Universities across the country.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

CLAT 2026
