Jamia Millia Islamia

JMI Begins Skill-Based Certificate Courses Registration: Direct Link, Programme List & Fees

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Nov 2025
10:55 AM

File Image

Summary
Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) has begun accepting applications for 42 short-term, skill-based certificate courses.
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the university’s official website, jmi.ac.in, until November 30.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI) Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) has begun accepting applications for 42 short-term, skill-based certificate courses aimed at enhancing employability and fostering entrepreneurship. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the university’s official website, jmi.ac.in, until November 30.

To register, applicants must complete and submit the Google application form, available on the official website, before the deadline.

Find the direct registration form link here.

The programmes, offered under the Livelihood Business Incubator (LBI) initiative, are designed to equip learners with practical, industry-ready skills. Classes for all short-term courses are scheduled to commence in January 2026. The university will offer both online and offline modes, allowing students to choose learning formats based on their convenience.

These courses focus on hands-on training and skill development in various specialised fields. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate from the university, enabling them to pursue job opportunities, freelance projects, or entrepreneurial ventures. Highlighting the objective of the initiative, JMI announced on its official X handle that the courses aim to build “hands-on, industry-ready skills for jobs, freelancing & entrepreneurship.”

For additional queries or information, candidates can contact the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship by emailing office.cie@jmi.ac.in.

Read the detailed course list and fees here.

Last updated on 24 Nov 2025
10:56 AM
Jamia Millia Islamia JMI Certificate course Registration Admissions
