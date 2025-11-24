WB NEET PG 2025 Choice Filling Ends Today; Round 1 Sees 2139 Students Compete for 1300+ Seats

Summary The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to conclude the first round of NEET PG 2025 counselling choice filling today, November 24. Aspirants can choose from PG medical, DNB state quota, private management quota, and NRI quota seats while filling in their options.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to conclude the first round of NEET PG 2025 counselling choice filling today, November 24. Only those candidates who have successfully registered, completed document verification, and have their names published in the provisional list are eligible to submit their seat preferences. Aspirants can choose from PG medical, DNB state quota, private management quota, and NRI quota seats while filling in their options.

Choice-Filling Steps

To complete the choice-filling process, candidates must follow the steps outlined by WBMCC:

Visit the WBMCC official website wbmcc.nic.in.

Select the PG medical option.

Log in using the NEET PG roll number, password, and security pin.

View the available choices based on eligibility.

Fill, edit, review, and lock seat preferences.

Enter the password and OTP to confirm the choices.

Save and download the submitted choice form for future reference.

As per the West Bengal NEET PG 2025 seat matrix, a total of 1,312 MD, MS, and PG diploma seats are available across 84 medical colleges. With 2,139 candidates competing for these seats, nearly half of the applicants may not secure admission in the first round.

According to WBMCC, the round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 27 after evaluating the candidates’ submitted preferences. Those allotted seats must report to their respective medical colleges between November 28 and December 3, 2025, for document verification and admission formalities.

Candidates who do not receive a seat in the first round will still have an opportunity in the next cycle, as registrations for round 2 are set to begin on December 8, 2025.