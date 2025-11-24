Puducherry, TN Districts Announce School and College Holiday Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Summary Amid forecasts of intense rainfall across several regions, multiple districts in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry have declared a holiday for schools today, November 24, 2025. The precautionary measure comes as the Northeast monsoon continues to intensify, bringing widespread showers to the southern parts of the state.

Amid forecasts of intense rainfall across several regions, multiple districts in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry have declared a holiday for schools today, November 24, 2025. The precautionary measure comes as the Northeast monsoon continues to intensify, bringing widespread showers to the southern parts of the state.

In Tamil Nadu, Kallakurichi District Collector M.S. Prasanth and Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon have announced a one-day holiday for schools in their respective districts. Several other districts — Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, and Karur — have also declared holidays in view of the heavy rain alert.

In the Union Territory, Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam has announced that all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed today due to persistent rainfall and the potential for waterlogging.

To strengthen preparedness, the Tamil Nadu government has deployed three teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to vulnerable districts. According to the official release, two SDRF teams have been sent to Thoothukudi, while another has been dispatched to Tirunelveli. Officials have been instructed to remain on high alert and take all necessary precautionary measures as per evolving weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across districts including Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram. Southern districts such as Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari have already been experiencing widespread rain, prompting authorities to escalate readiness and ensure public safety.

Students, parents, and staff are advised to follow updates from district administrations and remain cautious.