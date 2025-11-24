CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Registration Closes Today - When Will the Exam be Conducted? Check Imp Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CMAT 2026 registration window today, November 24, marking the final opportunity for MBA and PGDM aspirants to submit their application forms. Candidates can apply on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in, while the last date to pay the application fee is November 25.

NTA has also announced that the CMAT 2026 application correction window will remain open from November 26 to 28, allowing applicants to rectify errors in their forms.

The CMAT 2026 is a national-level management entrance exam conducted for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes across participating institutions. The exam evaluates candidates in Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. The NTA will soon publish the entrance exam date on its official website.

According to the information bulletin, CMAT may be held on multiple shifts, depending on the number of candidates

According to the marking scheme, candidates will earn 4 marks for every correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. Unattempted questions will carry no penalty.

Applicants are advised to stay updated by visiting nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in. For queries, candidates may contact the NTA helpline at 011 40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in.

