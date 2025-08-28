WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Seat Matrix Out, Registration Begins Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the seat matrix for WBJEE counselling 2025. As per the official schedule, the counselling registration and choice-filling process begins today, August 28, on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the seat matrix for WBJEE counselling 2025, paving the way for admissions to undergraduate programmes in engineering, architecture, and pharmacy across the state. As per the official schedule, the counselling registration and choice-filling process begins today, August 28, on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

This year, a total of 51,952 seats are available under WBJEE 2025, marking a sharp rise from last year’s 44,968 seats. The detailed seat matrix includes branch-wise and category-wise distribution of seats in all participating institutes, helping students make informed choices during the process.

The counselling process will be held in two rounds and includes registration, choice-filling, seat allotment, document verification, and payment of the seat acceptance fee. Candidates will need to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹500. Seats will be allotted on the basis of WBJEE 2025 ranks, preferences filled by candidates, seat availability, and the WBJEE 2025 cut-off.

This year, Aniruddha Chakrabarti, a student from Don Bosco School, Park Circus, Kolkata, secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, emerging as the topper of WBJEE 2025. The results were declared after a delay due to the OBC quota-related litigation, with the exam having been conducted on April 27.

With counselling now underway, aspirants are advised to carefully review the seat matrix and proceed with their registrations to secure admission in their preferred institute and course.

Find the detailed seat matrix link here.