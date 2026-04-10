WBJEE 2026 Application Correction Begins, Link Activated - Check Edit Steps and Deadline

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially opened the online application correction window for WBJEE 2026 today, April 10. Candidates who have registered for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2026) and wish to make modifications to their applications can do so on the official website.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially opened the online application correction window for WBJEE 2026 today, April 10. Candidates who have registered for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2026) and wish to make modifications to their applications can do so on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates can edit all the details in the WBJEE application form except their name, parents' names, domicile, and date of birth. The board will not accept any email queries regarding application corrections.

“The Board will not entertain any request for a correction beyond the correction period. Also, the Board will not make any corrections on behalf of any candidate,” read the official information bulletin.

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Steps to Edit WBJEE 2026 Application

Visit the official website at wbjee.nic.in.

On the homepage, find the “Examination” tab and select “WBJEE” from the dropdown menu.

Click on the WBJEE 2026 application form correction link under the candidate activity section.

Enter the required login credentials, including the application number and password.

Choose the option to edit the application form and make the required changes.

Review the changes and save the updated information.

As per the revised schedule, the deadline to make corrections for WBJEE 2026 is April 12. The examination will be conducted on May 24, with the admit card release scheduled from May 15 to 24, 2026.

Find the direct application correction link here.