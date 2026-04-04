WBJEE 2026

WBJEE 2026 Registration Extended, Correction Window from April 10 - Check Revised Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Apr 2026
10:29 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has extended the registration deadline for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026.
The application process is available on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has extended the registration deadline for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026. Candidates can now submit their application forms online until April 8, providing additional time beyond the earlier deadline of April 5. The application process is available on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

The board has also clarified that all announced dates are tentative and may be revised if required due to unforeseen circumstances. Aspirants are advised to regularly check official updates to stay informed about any changes.

According to the revised schedule, the application process with fee payment will continue until early April, followed by the correction window from April 10 to April 12. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards between May 15 and May 24. The WBJEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 24 (Sunday), with Paper I (Mathematics) from 11 AM to 1 PM and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 PM to 4 PM. The result declaration date will be announced later.

ADVERTISEMENT

To apply, candidates must visit the official website, register with basic details such as name, email ID, mobile number, and date of birth, and then log in to complete the application form. Applicants are required to upload scanned copies of their photograph and signature and pay the application fee through online modes such as net banking, debit card, or credit card.

WBJEE 2026 serves as a key gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes across several prestigious institutions in West Bengal.

Last updated on 04 Apr 2026
10:30 AM
WBJEE 2026 WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Registration
Similar stories
NCERT

NCERT to Host Webinar Series on New Class 9 Books from April 6; Check Subject-Wise Sc. . .

QS World University Rankings

QS World Rankings 2027: UGC Calls for Timely Data Submission by Institutions

RPSC

RPSC SI 2025: SC Modifies Order, Only One Candidate Allowed Instead of 713 for Exam!

KEAM 2026

KEAM Admit Card 2026 Update: Release Date Deferred, Check All Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The official launch of Bhawanipur Global Campus
NSHM Knowledge Campus

A new chapter begins in Kolkata: Two legacies come together to shape future-ready edu. . .

St Xavier's College

Spectrum 2026 at SXC Kolkata Unites Students with Art, Science and Innovation

NCERT

NCERT to Host Webinar Series on New Class 9 Books from April 6; Check Subject-Wise Sc. . .

QS World University Rankings

QS World Rankings 2027: UGC Calls for Timely Data Submission by Institutions

RPSC

RPSC SI 2025: SC Modifies Order, Only One Candidate Allowed Instead of 713 for Exam!

KEAM 2026

KEAM Admit Card 2026 Update: Release Date Deferred, Check All Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality