WBJEE 2026 Registration Extended, Correction Window from April 10 - Check Revised Dates

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has extended the registration deadline for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026. The application process is available on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has extended the registration deadline for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026. Candidates can now submit their application forms online until April 8, providing additional time beyond the earlier deadline of April 5. The application process is available on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

The board has also clarified that all announced dates are tentative and may be revised if required due to unforeseen circumstances. Aspirants are advised to regularly check official updates to stay informed about any changes.

According to the revised schedule, the application process with fee payment will continue until early April, followed by the correction window from April 10 to April 12. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards between May 15 and May 24. The WBJEE 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 24 (Sunday), with Paper I (Mathematics) from 11 AM to 1 PM and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2 PM to 4 PM. The result declaration date will be announced later.

ADVERTISEMENT

To apply, candidates must visit the official website, register with basic details such as name, email ID, mobile number, and date of birth, and then log in to complete the application form. Applicants are required to upload scanned copies of their photograph and signature and pay the application fee through online modes such as net banking, debit card, or credit card.

WBJEE 2026 serves as a key gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes across several prestigious institutions in West Bengal.