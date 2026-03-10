WBJEE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Application Link, Steps and Category-Wise Fees

Summary WBJEEB has officially commenced the registration process for its upcoming West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 today, March 10. Interested candidates can now start submitting their application forms through the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially commenced the registration process for its upcoming West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 today, March 10. Interested candidates can now start submitting their application forms through the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in. The registration window will remain functional till April 5.

Application Submission Guide

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website

Step 2: Select the ‘WBJEE’ option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Online Application Form for WBJEE 2026’ link.

Step 4: If you are a new candidate, complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Step 5: Log in to fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Make the payment of the registration fees and submit.

Step 8: Save and download the same for future reference.

Application Fees

Candidates registering for WBJEE 2026 will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee according to their category and gender.

General - ₹500 (male), ₹400 (female), ₹300 (third gender)

SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PwD/TFW - ₹400 (male), ₹300 (female), ₹200 (third gender)

WBJEE 2026 will be conducted on May 24, in two shifts, from 11 AM to 1 PM (Paper I) and 2 PM to 4 PM (Paper II). This examination is a crucial state-level selection procedure for students interested in seeking admission to undergraduate courses in the fields of engineering/technology, pharmacy, and architecture at various universities/government colleges/self-financing engineering/technological institutes across West Bengal for the academic year 2026-2027.

Find the direct application link here.