WBJEE Counselling 2026 Date Announced, Registration Begins Tomorrow - Check Schedule

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially declared the commencement of the WBJEE 2026 counselling process. Candidates who have secured a valid rank in WBJEE 2026 will be required to complete the counselling registration process online through the official portal.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially declared the commencement of the WBJEE 2026 counselling process for candidates who qualified in the state engineering entrance examination. According to the latest update released by the board, the online registration process for centralised counselling will begin on June 30, 2026. The detailed counselling notification, including the complete schedule and other important guidelines, is expected to be published shortly on the official website (wbjeeb.in).

Candidates who have secured a valid rank in WBJEE 2026 will be required to complete the counselling registration process online through the official portal. The board has clarified that the entire counselling procedure will be conducted in online mode, and no offline counselling sessions will be organised.

The counselling process will not be limited to WBJEE-qualified candidates alone. Students with valid JEE Main 2026 scores will also be eligible to participate in the counselling process. However, their eligibility is restricted to a specific category of seats. JEE Main candidates can compete only for 10 percent of the approved seats available in self-financing engineering institutes participating in the counselling process. They will not be eligible for admission to government engineering colleges in West Bengal solely through their JEE Main scores.

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To participate in WBJEE counselling 2026, candidates must have either a valid WBJEE 2026 rank or a valid JEE Main 2026 score and should have successfully passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Students seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture programmes must additionally possess a valid score in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or JEE Main Paper 2.

The board has also reiterated the domicile-related eligibility criteria applicable during the counselling process. Candidates who possess West Bengal domicile status will be eligible to compete for both the 85 percent State Quota seats and the 15 percent All India Quota seats. In contrast, candidates from outside West Bengal will be considered only for the 15 percent All India Quota seats. Additionally, the counselling process does not provide reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.