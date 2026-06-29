Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE Class 12 OSM Row: Vedant Srivastava Re-evaluation Result Sparks Fresh Debate; Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jun 2026
12:14 PM

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Summary
According to a post shared by Vedant on X, his marks increased by one each in Mathematics and Computer Science after the re-evaluation process
Vedant rejected the CBSE's response, maintaining that the nine-mark increase in Physics was not the outcome of the re-evaluation process but the result of the board correcting its earlier mistake

Vedant Shrivastava, a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 student whose Physics answer-sheet mix-up case had raised questions over the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, has received his re-evaluation results. His overall score has increased by two marks, while his Physics marks remain unchanged.

According to a post shared by Vedant on X, his marks increased by one each in Mathematics and Computer Science after the re-evaluation process. However, there was no further change in his Physics score.

"Hello @cbseindia29 the 9 marks increase in physics that you are talking about did not get increased through the process of re-evaluation, they are my true marks which you guys don't give me earlier because you exchanged my answer sheet, and 2 marks were increased 1 mark each in cs and maths," Vedant wrote.

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Responding to his claim, the CBSE stated that Vedant's version of events was "factually incorrect."

"The candidate in his social media post has claimed that only one each mark has increased in two subjects and no marks increased in Physics. However, it is factually incorrect and a blatant lie," the board said.

Vedant rejected the CBSE's response, maintaining that the nine-mark increase in Physics was not the outcome of the re-evaluation process but the result of the board correcting its earlier mistake.

"How is this a blatant lie, the 9 marks increase in physics does not happen after the opening of the re-evaluation portal and if the answer sheet of physics was not mine how the marks given on that answer sheet were my marks," he wrote in a reply on X.

He further claimed that no marks were added in Physics as part of the re-evaluation, arguing that the earlier increase merely reflected the correction made after the answer-sheet mix-up. The CBSE has not issued any separate clarification addressing this specific point.

The controversy began after the CBSE declared the Class 12 board examination results on May 13, when Vedant alleged that the Physics answer sheet provided to him during the answer-book inspection did not belong to him. The incident triggered concerns over the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and evaluation process.

The board later acknowledged the error and provided Vedant with his actual Physics answer script. Following the correction, his Physics marks were revised from 65 to 74.

Despite the revision, Vedant applied for re-evaluation, alleging that he had identified additional discrepancies in the digital evaluation of his Physics answer sheet.

He also shared images of his Physics answer script on social media, where several users questioned aspects of the evaluation after noticing markings that they claimed appeared inconsistent with the digital OSM assessment process.

Last updated on 29 Jun 2026
12:16 PM
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CBSE 2026 CBSE Class XII exam Results out
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