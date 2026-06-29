TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Counselling Begins Soon - Complete Schedule for LLB, LLM Admissions Out

Summary The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the counselling schedule for TS/TG LAWCET 2026 and TS/TG PGLCET 2026. The counselling notification has been published on the official admission portal.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the counselling schedule for TS/TG LAWCET 2026 and TS/TG PGLCET 2026. The counselling notification has been published on the official admission portal and outlines the complete timeline for admissions to three-year LLB, five-year integrated LLB and Master of Laws (LLM) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

The counselling process will be conducted in multiple stages, including online registration, certificate verification, web option entry, seat allotment and final reporting at allotted colleges. Candidates who qualified in the entrance examinations will be required to complete each stage within the specified deadlines to be considered for admission. Following registration, applicants must upload the prescribed documents for online verification. Once their certificates are verified and approved, they will become eligible to participate in the web options process, during which they can select their preferred colleges and courses. Seats will subsequently be allotted based on merit, reservation criteria, candidate preferences and seat availability.

For LAWCET 2026 admissions, online registration and certificate uploading will commence on July 5 and continue until July 10. Candidates belonging to special categories requiring physical verification of certificates will be able to complete the process between July 6 and July 9. The list of verified eligible candidates is scheduled to be published on July 15. Following this, candidates can exercise their web options from July 16 to July 19. A one-day facility for modifying or editing web options will be available on July 20. The provisional seat allotment result for TS LAWCET 2026 is scheduled to be released on July 24. Candidates allotted seats will then be required to report to their respective colleges between July 25 and July 28 to complete admission formalities and confirm their seats.

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For PGLCET 2026 admissions, the registration and certificate upload process will begin on July 27 and conclude on July 31. Physical verification of certificates for special category candidates will be conducted from July 29 to July 31. The list of eligible candidates after verification will be displayed on August 1. Candidates can then submit their web options between August 1 and August 2, while the option editing facility will be available on August 3. The provisional seat allotment result for LLM admissions will be announced on August 5. Candidates securing allotments will need to report to their allotted colleges and complete the admission process between August 5 and August 8.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the official guidelines, ensure timely submission of documents and regularly monitor updates related to seat allotment and reporting schedules. Failure to complete any stage within the prescribed deadlines may result in the cancellation of candidature for the respective counselling round.