Kerala SSLC

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 Announced - Check Scores and Class 11 Admission Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jun 2026
11:27 AM

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Summary
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially declared the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exam can now access their results through the official result portals.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially declared the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exam can now access their results through the official result portals (sslcexam.kerala.gov.in) by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The SSLC SAY examination serves as an important opportunity for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular Kerala SSLC examination. By successfully passing the supplementary examination, candidates can complete their Class 10 qualification within the same academic session and become eligible for admission to higher secondary education and other equivalent programmes.

The Kerala SSLC SAY examinations for 2026 were conducted between June 10 and June 17 across designated centres in the state.

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The online marksheet contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks obtained and overall qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has clarified that the official marksheets and related certificates will be distributed through respective schools after they are made available by the authorities.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the supplementary examination can now proceed with applications for admission to Plus One (Class 11) courses and other higher secondary programmes.

Find the direct result link here.

Last updated on 29 Jun 2026
11:28 AM
Kerala SSLC SSLC exams Result
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