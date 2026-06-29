OJEE Counselling 2026: Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Announced, Choice Editing Still Open

Summary The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board has released the Round 1 mock seat allotment result for OJEE Counselling 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can access the mock allotment result through the official OJEE website (ojee.nic.in).

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board has released the Round 1 mock seat allotment result for OJEE Counselling 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can access the mock allotment result through the official OJEE website (ojee.nic.in). The counselling process for the 2026 academic session commenced on June 18 and is currently progressing through various stages leading to the final seat allotment rounds.

The mock allotment result has been published to help candidates assess their chances of securing admission based on their entrance examination rank and the choices submitted during counselling. The provisional allotment allows aspirants to review their likely seat allocation and make informed decisions regarding their preferences before the final allotment is announced. Candidates who are not satisfied with the tentative outcome can modify, rearrange or refine their college and course preferences within the stipulated timeline to improve their chances of securing a more desirable seat.

According to the counselling authority, seat allocation is being conducted on the basis of candidates’ performance in the entrance examination and the preferences entered during the choice-filling process. For BTech admissions, separate provisional allotment rounds will also be conducted for candidates who have qualified through JEE Main. The counselling process aims to ensure transparent and merit-based allocation of seats across participating institutions in Odisha.

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According to the schedule, the publication of the Round 1 final seat allotment result, which is scheduled to be announced on July 2, 2026. Following the declaration of allotment, candidates who receive seats will be required to complete the online reporting process, including payment of the Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee, uploading of required documents and selecting either the Freeze or Float option depending on their admission preferences. This process will remain open from July 2 to July 7.

Choice locking was activated on June 28, while the registration and choice-locking process, including automatic locking of unlocked choices, will conclude on June 29. The counselling authority will then undertake data reconciliation, verification and validation of allotted seats between June 30 and July 1 before publishing the first allotment result.

Candidates participating in Round 1 will be able to respond to any queries raised by the authorities until July 10. Those wishing to withdraw from the seat allocation process or edit their choices for the second round can do so between July 3 and July 11. Following another round of verification and validation from July 12 to July 14, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 15.

Newly allotted candidates in the second round will be required to complete online reporting formalities between July 15 and July 19. The option to withdraw from the seat allocation process will remain available until July 27, which is also the final date for responding to Round 2 queries. Additionally, candidates who qualified through the Second OJEE or Special OJEE examinations, as well as eligible JEE Main rank holders who had not registered earlier, will be able to register between July 23 and July 27.

The counselling process will conclude with the publication of the third and final round of seat allotment on July 30. Candidates receiving seats in the final round will need to complete admission fee payment, document submission and other reporting formalities between July 30 and August 3. The last date to respond to any queries related to the final round has been fixed as August 4. Thereafter, candidates will be required to report to their allotted colleges and institutions to complete the admission process.

Find the direct result link here.