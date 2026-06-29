UP Homeguard Result 2026 Out, Over 1 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted: Check Cut-Off, Next Stages

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results of the Home Guard Enrolment-2025 written examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the official recruitment portal (uppbpb.gov.in).

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results of the Home Guard Enrolment-2025 written examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the official recruitment portal (uppbpb.gov.in). The recruitment campaign is being conducted to fill 41,424 Home Guard vacancies across various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The written examination witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 19 lakh candidates appearing for the test conducted on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026. Following the examination, the board released the provisional answer key on May 7 and invited objections from candidates until May 10. After reviewing all challenges and representations submitted by candidates, subject experts carried out a detailed evaluation of the objections before finalising the result.

According to the board, objections related to two questions were found to be valid across all six shifts of the examination. One question was cancelled due to errors in both the question and the answer options. In line with directions issued by the Allahabad High Court, the marks assigned to the cancelled question will be awarded to all candidates. Another question was found to have more than one correct answer. Candidates who selected any of the valid options for that question have been granted full marks.

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Based on the final evaluation process, the recruitment board has shortlisted 1,07,221 candidates for the next phase of selection. This number is approximately 2.6 times the total number of advertised vacancies and has been determined to ensure adequate representation during subsequent stages of the recruitment process. The shortlist has been prepared on the basis of normalised written examination scores, marks awarded for preferential qualifications and the reservation policy prescribed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The selection has been carried out district-wise and category-wise in accordance with the applicable recruitment rules.

The board has also released district-wise cut-off marks along with the list of shortlisted candidates. These cut-off details have been provided at the end of each district-specific result PDF to help candidates understand the qualifying benchmarks applicable to their respective categories and districts.

Candidates whose names appear in the shortlist will now proceed to the next stages of recruitment, beginning with Document Verification (DV) and the Physical Standard Test (PST). During the document verification process, candidates will be required to produce and validate educational certificates, domicile certificates, identity proof, caste certificates where applicable and other relevant documents specified by the recruitment authority.

Following successful document verification, candidates will undergo the Physical Standard Test. This stage involves checking prescribed physical measurements, including height and chest measurements for male candidates, along with other physical standards specified in the recruitment guidelines. Candidates meeting the required standards will then appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Candidates who successfully clear the DV, PST and PET stages will be called for a medical examination. The medical fitness assessment will be conducted to ensure that selected candidates meet the health and fitness requirements prescribed for Home Guard personnel. Only candidates declared medically fit will be considered for inclusion in the final merit list.

The recruitment board has informed candidates that the detailed schedule for Document Verification and Physical Standard Tests will be announced shortly on the official website.

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