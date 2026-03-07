WBCHSE

What Stream to Choose After Class 10? WBCHSE Plans Career Counselling After Madhyamik Exams

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Mar 2026
09:25 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) plans to introduce a structured career counselling programme for students immediately after they complete the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination and move to Class 11. The initiative aims to help students make informed academic decisions as they transition to higher secondary education, according to WBCHSE president Partha Karmakar.

Speaking about the proposed initiative, Karmakar noted that many students struggle to choose the right academic stream after the declaration of Madhyamik results. In many cases, their decisions are influenced by suggestions from family members, relatives, or friends rather than their personal interests and long-term career aspirations. The council’s proposed counselling programme intends to address this challenge by guiding students on subject selection and the future opportunities associated with different academic fields.

The WBCHSE already conducts two counselling initiatives at present. One is organised after the Madhyamik examination primarily to encourage students to develop an interest in science subjects. The second programme takes place after the Higher Secondary examination and focuses mainly on students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

However, the council now plans to broaden the scope of counselling beyond science streams. Karmakar emphasised that the new initiative will include guidance related to humanities and other academic disciplines as well. The objective is to ensure that students receive detailed information about the prospects of studying various subjects and the career paths available to them. Similar counselling support will continue to be offered after the Higher Secondary level, as many students remain uncertain about their future academic and professional choices even after completing Class 12.

The council is currently considering implementing the expanded counselling programme from the current academic year itself. If introduced, it would mark a significant step toward helping students make more informed educational decisions at an early stage.

Last updated on 07 Mar 2026
09:26 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Career counselling
