West Bengal School

West Bengal Holiday on July 6: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed; Here's Why

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
16:12 PM

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Summary
The announcement was made through a notification issued by the state's Finance Department on Thursday
The holiday will be observed across government establishments, educational institutions and various public bodies under the state government's jurisdiction

The Government of West Bengal has declared July 6, 2026, a statewide public holiday to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The announcement was made through a notification issued by the state's Finance Department on Thursday. The holiday will be observed across government establishments, educational institutions and various public bodies under the state government's jurisdiction.

According to the notification, Dr Mookerjee has been described as "one of the most illustrious sons of this state," with the government dedicating a full public holiday in his honour.

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The July 6 holiday will apply to:

  • State government offices
  • Educational institutions
  • Urban local bodies
  • Rural local bodies
  • Government corporations
  • State undertakings
  • Grant-in-aid institutions under the control of the West Bengal government

The closure is expected to suspend routine administrative work and academic activities across the state for the day.

In a separate memorandum, the state government also declared a half-day holiday on July 1 to mark National Doctors' Day, observed every year in memory of Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of India's most renowned physicians and former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Under the order, eligible government offices and institutions functioned during the first half of the day and closed from 2 pm onwards.

The half-day holiday covered:

  • State government offices
  • Educational institutions
  • Urban and rural local bodies
  • Government corporations
  • State undertakings
  • Grant-in-aid institutions under the West Bengal government

The state government said the observance follows its annual practice of commemorating Dr B.C. Roy's contributions to medicine and public service through the celebration of Doctors' Day.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
16:13 PM
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