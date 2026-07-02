Delhi University

Delhi University Releases DU Academic Calendar 2026-27; Semester 1 Classes From July 28

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
15:59 PM

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Summary
According to the calendar, Semester 1 classes will commence on July 28, 2026
The university has scheduled the Autumn Vacation from October 18 to October 25, 2026, with classes resuming on October 26

The University of Delhi has released the academic calendar for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, outlining the schedule for Semesters 1, 3, 5 and 7.

According to the calendar, Semester 1 classes will commence on July 28, 2026.

The university has scheduled the Autumn Vacation from October 18 to October 25, 2026, with classes resuming on October 26. The theory examinations for the autumn semester will begin on December 4, 2026, while the dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examinations will commence from November 20, 2026.

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Students will observe the Winter Vacation from December 25 to December 31, 2026.

The university has also released the academic schedule for the next semester.

DU Academic Calendar 2027

  • Classes begin: January 1, 2027
  • Mid-semester vacation: March 21 to March 28, 2027
  • Classes resume after vacation: March 29, 2027
  • Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examinations begin: April 30, 2027
  • Theory examinations begin: May 13, 2027
  • Summer vacation: June 3 to July 20, 2027

In addition to the academic calendar, Delhi University has also issued the complete schedule for Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate Admissions (CSAS-PG) 2026-27.

The university offers admission to more than 71,000 undergraduate seats across 79 programmes, with admissions conducted on the basis of Common University Entrance Test scores. Students have been advised to follow the official academic calendar and admission schedule for updates regarding classes, examinations and counselling.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
16:00 PM
Delhi University Delhi University (DU) Academic session
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