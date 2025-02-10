West Bengal Madhyamik exam begins amid tight security; Nearly 10 lakh students appear

Summary The examination is being conducted at 2,683 centres throughout the state with nearly 10 lakh students appearing in the examination A total of 9,84,894 students are appearing in this year's Madhyamik examinations, sixty-two thousand more than that of 2024

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has commenced the the West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Exam on Monday, February 10. The examination is being conducted at 2,683 centres throughout the state with nearly 10 lakh students appearing in the examination.

The examination commenced from 10 AM this morning and students were provided the opportunity to enter the examination centre fro 9.45 AM and students were thoroughly check before being allowed inside the examination centre.

Students before the beginning of the exam at an examination centre in Kolkata Source: The Telegraph Online Edugraph

A total of 9,84,894 students are appearing in this year's Madhyamik examinations, sixty-two thousand more than that of 2024. Over 37,400 students are appearing in Kolkata's centres.

The board has strictly warned students against the use of smart watch, mobile phones, calculators or any other electronic devices inside the examination hall. If any such devices are found with the students, their exam will be cancelled. This apart, teachers and non-teaching staff of schools have also been barred from using such electronic devices during the exam.

The state transport department has deployed extra buses for facilitating the movement of students during the exam. Also, Kolkata Police is playing an active role to ensure that students face no problem in reaching their examinations on time. Police Personnel have been deployed at every examination centre to prevent any untoward incident on the day of the exam.