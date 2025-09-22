WBSSC SLST 2025 Answer Key Out for Classes 11, 12: Download & Objection Submission Link

Summary The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 conducted for the recruitment of Classes 11 and 12 teachers. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key from the official website — westbengalssc.com.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 conducted for the recruitment of Classes 11 and 12 teachers. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key from the official website — westbengalssc.com. The commission has uploaded the master keys for all thirty-six subjects.

To access the WBSSC SLST 2025 answer key, applicants must log in with their registered credentials. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers have the option to raise objections. Each challenge requires a fee of ₹100 per question, and the last date to submit objections is September 25, 2025.

According to the official notice, the objections raised by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts. If the claims are found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly. In such cases, the objection fee will also be refunded. The results of WBSSC SLST 2025 will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The Commission has also issued detailed steps for downloading the answer key:

Visit the official website of WBSSC.

Select the ‘Answer Keys’ option on the homepage.

Click on the link for Class 11 and 12 answer keys.

View and download the PDF displayed on the screen.

File objections online, upload evidence, pay the fee, and save the confirmation page.

The WBSSC SLST 2025 examination was conducted on September 14 to recruit assistant teachers in government-aided schools. This year, the test saw the participation of nearly 2.29 lakh candidates across the state.

Find the direct link here.