WBSSC SLST 2025: Interview, Verification Dates Announced for Shortlisted Assistant Teachers

Summary The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the document verification and interview schedule for candidates shortlisted under the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025. According to officials, the verification and interview process will take for candidates applying to teach in Classes 9–10 and 11–12.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the document verification and interview schedule for candidates shortlisted under the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 for the recruitment of assistant teachers in government-aided schools across West Bengal.

According to officials, the verification and interview process will take place between March 23 and May 23, 2026, for candidates applying to teach in Classes 9–10 and 11–12. The step is part of the state government’s effort to accelerate teacher recruitment in schools facing a shortage of teaching staff.

The recruitment drive is expected to fill over 35,000 assistant teacher vacancies at the secondary and higher secondary levels in state-aided schools. Among these are 18,617 assistant teacher posts for Classes 9–10 and 11–12, which were earlier affected after the appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff under the 2016 SLST recruitment process were cancelled.

The earlier recruitment process had come under scrutiny and was later declared tainted by the Supreme Court, leading to the invalidation of appointments on April 3, 2025, for 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff. The new SLST recruitment process has been initiated to fill these vacant positions and restore staffing levels in schools.

As per a notification issued by the commission, candidates who have been shortlisted must download their intimation letters from the official WBSSC website. These letters will contain detailed information regarding their reporting date, time, and venue for the document verification and interview stages.

Officials confirmed that the recruitment process will continue even during the ongoing election period, ensuring that the appointment process is not delayed further.

The counselling and verification procedures will primarily be conducted at the district-level regional offices of the WBSSC. However, the process for higher secondary level recruitment will be conducted centrally at the commission’s headquarters, “Acharya Sadan,” from March 24 to May 8.

The Second SLST, held in September, was announced to address a large number of vacancies in government-aided schools after a gap of nearly nine years. Officials said the final merit list will be prepared based on multiple criteria, including marks obtained in the written examination, academic qualifications, interview performance, and lecture demonstration of eligible candidates.