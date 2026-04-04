KEAM Admit Card 2026 Update: Release Date Deferred, Check All Details

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has postponed the release of the KEAM 2026 admit card, which was earlier expected to be issued on April 1, 2026. Candidates awaiting the hall ticket will now have to wait until the revised release.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has postponed the release of the KEAM 2026 admit card, which was earlier expected to be issued on April 1, 2026. Candidates awaiting the hall ticket will now have to wait until the revised release, which will be made available shortly on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the latest update, the admit card download link will be activated through the candidate login portal on the official website. Applicants will be required to log in using their credentials to access and download the KEAM 2026 admit card. Once released, candidates are advised to download the document promptly and take a printout, as it is mandatory for entry to the examination centre.

The admit card will contain crucial information, including the candidate’s name, photograph, signature, examination date, shift timings, exam centre address, and important instructions for exam day. Candidates must carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities for rectification.

ADVERTISEMENT

To download the KEAM admit card, candidates will need to visit the official website, access the candidate login section, enter the required credentials, and download the displayed hall ticket. It is recommended to keep a printed copy for future reference and examination purposes.

The KEAM 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to April 23, 2026. Additionally, the authorities have designated April 13, 16, 24, and 25 as buffer days to accommodate any unforeseen circumstances.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with official notifications and ensure timely download of their admit cards once released to avoid last-minute inconvenience.