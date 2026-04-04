RPSC SI 2025: SC Modifies Order, Only One Candidate Allowed Instead of 713 for Exam!

Summary The Supreme Court of India has modified its earlier directive regarding the Rajasthan Sub-Inspector recruitment examination 2025. The examination, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, is scheduled to take place on April 5 and 6.

The Supreme Court of India has modified its earlier directive regarding the Rajasthan Sub-Inspector recruitment examination 2025, allowing only one candidate to appear instead of 713 candidates who were initially granted relief. The examination, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, is scheduled to take place on April 5 and 6.

In a significant development, a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma convened on a holiday to reconsider its April 2 order. The revised ruling came after the RPSC submitted that crucial facts had not been presented earlier. Based on this, the court limited the benefit of appearing in the exam to the original petitioner, Suraj Mal Meena, who had approached the court seeking relief.

Earlier, the apex court had directed the commission to issue provisional admit cards to 713 candidates, including Meena. It had also stated that the results of these candidates would remain withheld until the Rajasthan High Court delivered its verdict on related petitions. However, following fresh submissions by the RPSC, the court withdrew the broader relief and restricted it to a single candidate.

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The court clarified that other affected candidates who were not part of the proceedings before it may approach the Rajasthan High Court and seek permission to reappear, depending on the outcome of pending cases. The High Court is currently hearing petitions linked to the recruitment process.

The RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 1,015 posts of sub-inspectors and platoon commanders, with more than 7.70 lakh candidates expected to appear. The examination had earlier been cancelled due to allegations of widespread irregularities and malpractice, prompting the commission to schedule a fresh test.

However, the decision to hold a re-examination without granting age relaxation to certain candidates led to legal challenges. A single-judge bench of the Rajasthan High Court had initially allowed affected candidates to appear provisionally, but this order was later stayed by a division bench. Subsequently, the matter was escalated to the Supreme Court.

The latest ruling brings clarity ahead of the examination, while leaving the door open for further legal recourse depending on the High Court’s final judgment.