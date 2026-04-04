NCERT to Host Webinar Series on New Class 9 Books from April 6; Check Subject-Wise Schedule

Summary The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will organise a comprehensive webinar series to introduce newly developed Class 9 textbooks. According to official details, the webinar series will be conducted daily from April 6 to April 20.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will organise a comprehensive webinar series to introduce newly developed Class 9 textbooks for the academic session 2026–27. The initiative is aimed at equipping teachers, school principals, and parents with a clear understanding of the revised curriculum, which is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

According to official details, the webinar series will be conducted daily from April 6 to April 20, 2026, between 10.30 AM and Noon. The new textbooks themselves are scheduled for release between April 10 and April 15. The sessions will cover a wide range of subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Arts Education, Skill Education, and Physical Education and Well-being, among others.

Webinar Schedule

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April 6 - English

April 7 - Hindi

April 8 - Sanskrit

April 9 - Science

April 10 - Arts Education

April 13 - Skill Education

April 15 - Physical Education & Well-Being

April 16 - Urdu

April 17 - Mathematics

April 20 - Social Science

The webinar series is designed to provide insights into the structure of the textbooks, pedagogical approaches, and effective classroom implementation strategies. It comes at a crucial time as schools across the country prepare to transition to the updated curriculum, which places greater emphasis on conceptual clarity, competency-based learning, and skill development over rote memorisation.

In a bid to ensure wider accessibility, the sessions will be conducted entirely online and streamed across multiple platforms. Participants can watch the live sessions on PM eVIDYA DTH TV channels for Classes 1 to 10, the NCERT official YouTube channel, PM eVIDYA YouTube channels, and the PM eVIDYA mobile application available on Android and iOS devices. This multi-platform approach is expected to help reach educators and stakeholders even in remote regions.

A key highlight of the programme is its interactive format. Participants will be able to ask questions and share feedback during the sessions, which will be addressed by subject experts. For further engagement, NCERT has also provided a dedicated IVRS number (8800440559) and an official email ID (evidya@ciet.nic.in) for queries, suggestions, and comments.

The webinar series underscores NCERT’s effort to facilitate a smooth transition to the new academic framework while supporting educators in adapting teaching methods to evolving learning needs.

In a related development, NCERT has also been granted the status of an institution deemed to be a university under a distinct category by the Ministry of Education under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. This recognition enables the council to independently offer academic programmes ranging from diplomas to doctoral degrees, further strengthening its role in shaping India’s education ecosystem.