QS World Rankings 2027: UGC Calls for Timely Data Submission by Institutions

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited higher educational institutions (HEIs) across India to participate in the data submission process for QS World Rankings 2027. The submission window is currently open.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited higher educational institutions (HEIs) across India to participate in the data submission process for the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Rankings 2027. The submission window is currently open, and institutions have been asked to complete the process by April 12, 2026.

As per the official communication, HEIs can submit their data through the QS online portal. The UGC has stressed the importance of providing detailed, accurate, and comprehensive information, including sustainability-related data, to ensure fair representation in global rankings. The commission highlighted that such submissions significantly influence the global visibility and academic standing of Indian institutions.

The advisory further emphasises adherence to deadlines and accuracy, noting that inconsistencies or delays may affect an institution’s ranking outcomes. By participating actively, universities and colleges can strengthen their international reputation and benchmark against global standards.

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Recent performance in QS rankings reflects steady progress by Indian institutions. In the engineering and technology category, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi secured the 36th position globally, emerging as the top Indian performer. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay followed at 42nd, while Indian Institute of Technology Madras ranked 62nd. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur were placed at 64th and 84th, respectively.

In the arts and humanities stream, the University of Delhi achieved the 231st position, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at 260th. O P Jindal Global University was ranked 323rd, while IIT Bombay also featured at 345th in this category.

In life sciences and medicine, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences secured the 217th position globally. Meanwhile, in natural sciences, IIT Bombay ranked 78th, IIT Delhi 91st, and the Indian Institute of Science stood at 125th.

For social sciences and management, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad achieved the 66th rank globally, followed by IIT Delhi at 84th and IIT Bombay at 105th. The University of Delhi was ranked 177th, while the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and IIT Kharagpur secured the 178th and 196th positions, respectively.